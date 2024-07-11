A 14-year-old South Florida swimmer is making waves and winning a spot to represent her country on the world’s biggest stage. The Haitian sensation is headed to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, becoming the youngest swimmer ever to join Haiti’s team.

Mayah Chouloute, at just 14 years old, is seeing her dream come true.

“Being 14 and being selected for the Olympics is crazy,” said Quinn Cassidy, Mayah’s club coach.

From a coach’s standpoint, her talent was recognized almost immediately.

“The entire aspect of it is wild. She’s a girl who’s been working so hard every single day because she loves the sport,” said Cassidy. “Now she’s done a couple of international meets representing Haiti, and she’s been doing so well in them that she’s ended up being the number one female athlete for the Olympic Games.”

Reaching the Olympics was always a goal for Mayah, but achieving it at 14 puts her ahead of schedule.

“I feel on top of the world. Going to the Olympics was a really big goal of mine. Being able to accomplish it at 14 is really mind-blowing,” Mayah said.

Her mother, Marjorie Chouloute, was born and raised in Haiti and is proud to see a part of her family’s history on the world stage.

“When I see that flag on her chest, actually when I see it on her cap, that’s when I just can’t stop smiling,” she said.

Only time will tell how things will work out, but for Mayah, being a part of history will stay with her forever.

“I’ve never imagined representing Haiti at such a high level of competition. So it’s really exciting,” she said.

