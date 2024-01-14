MIAMI (WSVN) - The Magic City became the fitness and strength capital of the world this weekend.

The 12th TYR Wodapalooza, the world’s largest outdoor fitness festival, is underway at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

More then 2,000 athletes from several countries are competing in 45 different divisions.

New this year, organizers said, is the adaptive athletes category.

“The idea has been and will always be to be the most inclusive event, and what we mean by that is, we wanted to mirror what you see in a typical CrossFit gym,” said Wodapalooza co-founder Guido Trinidad, “where you see a high-level pro athlete that can do extraordinary things, those that are just learning how to exercise and everyone in between.”

Many of these participants are looking to continue qualifying to represent their countries in the Paralympic Games in Paris this summer after the Olympics.

“I’m the first adaptive male seeded this year, so it’s a big thing, it’s just being able to represent my country and be here, and just try and put us on the map,” said Darren Thomas.

The four-day Wodapalooza games continue Sunday at Bayfront Park. Doors open at 8 a.m.

