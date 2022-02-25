MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami Dolphins are ready to ride in the team’s annual fundraiser to support those fighting cancer.

The Dolphins Challenge Cancer ride, set to kick off Saturday, is held in memory of NFL legend Jim “Mad Dog” Mandich, who passed away from the devastating disease back in 2011.

The event is now 12 years strong.

“Jim ‘Mad Dog’ Mandich was diagnosed with bile duct cancer, and in 2010, he helped kick off this event, realizing that we needed better cancer treatment options, and we could fund that opportunity to make better options for us here in our community,” said Javier Sanchez, executive director of Dolphins Challenge Cancer.

Having already raised over $45 million for cancer research, the DCC has become an iconic event.

Among those participating in this weekend’s event is Dr. Mari Campuzano.

“I think it’s one of the biggest pride points that we have here in Miami, particularly in sports,” she said. “The DCC has grown exponentially in 12 years. Now it’s the largest fundraiser in the NFL.”

Comprised of a handful of bike routes through South Florida, as well as a run/walk 5K, the Dolphins Challenge Cancer is something that Campuzano, a former Dolphins cheerleader, proudly participates in each and every year.

“My being able to support DCC is seamless. It really helps me to, I think, contribute to something that I see my family and friends go through, overcome, and some of them perhaps didn’t finish their fight, but I think we get to finish it for them,” she said.

Campuzano will even be wearing the names of family and friends who have been stricken by cancer. She held up the forest green T-shirt with their names for 7News’ cameras.

“This is the Team Hurricanes shirt for this year, and this is the list of my donors and my own family and friends who have either suffered from cancer or are still fighting cancer, including some of my childhood friends,” she said. “You see names of mothers, fathers and children, so I think it really speaks to what it is that we’re working toward.”

The DCC routes are set to finish across the street from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. 7Sports reporter Donovan Campbell will also be among those taking part.

