COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Participants ran Miles for Miracles this weekend in one of the bigger events to benefit all the exceptional work done at Nicklaus Children Hospital.

The 12th annual Miami Torch Relay for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals was held Sunday at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove.

7Sports’ Mike DiPasquale was once again the master of ceremonies to get this walk and run started. He was one of the celebrity judges for this year’s charity taco cook-off.

This year’s Miracle Child was 10-year-old Barbi, a cancer survivor who is receiving life-saving treatment at Nicklaus.

Families whose children receive treatment do not pay for anything.

“Everything is taken care of — not only the medical needs of the child, but the parents are also cared for,” said Marcus Borman with the Marriott Business Council. “It is a record-setting, amazing facility that has a kitchen for people, for the families to actually cook in, and they care of the quarters, as well as transportation. Everything is covered.”

Sunday’s event is just one of many held throughout the year to raise awareness for life-saving treatments at Nicklaus Childrens Hospital that help so many young patients.

