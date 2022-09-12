MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that broke out in a parking lot at Hard Rock Stadium during a Miami Dolphins game consumed nearly a dozen vehicles, and investigators believe a tailgate party preceding the event may have played a role.

Sunday afternoon’s blaze in a remote parking lot of the venue ignited shortly after kickoff.

7News cameras rolled as flames engulfed several cars.

Fortunately, the fire sparked once most people were already inside for the game against the New England Patriots. There were no injuries reported.

Huge plumes of black smoke were visible from inside the stadium and from the highway.

A Dolphins fan who identified himself as Jordan described the moment he realized there were cars on fire.

“We’re standing here, we’re all having a great time, and we see a lot of big, black smoke over there,” he said. “We’re like, ‘Oh, what’s going on? We start looking and, ‘Oh, it’s a fire. Next thing we know, we hear a few pops; it’s tires going off.”

Police officers who responded to the Miami Gardens venue said someone left a barbecue pit under their car when they went in for the game.

“Well, somebody forgot to put out the charcoals,” a man is heard saying in cellphone video.

After the game, fans walked by to see the wreckage, hoping their cars were safe.

Unfortunately, 11 vehicles caught fire. It took firefighters 32 minutes to douse the flames.

Many car owners had no idea about the fire until they walked out to see the charred remains.

Daniel Ladue’s said his car was right next to the fire but was spared.

“We literally just walked up from after the game and saw all the [emergency medical services], obviously the charred up cars,” he said.

Patriots fan Colin Bossio was also fortunate.

“We’re lucky with the car, for sure,” he said.

When asked about the final score, giving the Dolphins a 20-7 victory over his team, Bossio replied, “Not as lucky, but it’s all right. It’s only week one.”

The fire has been ruled accidental.

