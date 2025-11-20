UHealth—University of Miami Health System today opened the doors of UHealth SoLé Mia, an unparalleled new destination for health care in South Florida. The seven-story, 363,000-square-foot facility is the largest ambulatory center in UHealth’s network yet and represents a transformative investment in the region’s future. SoLé Mia is the latest in a series of major expansions — joining UHealth Doral and The Lennar Foundation Medical Center — and builds on the advanced specialty care delivered at UHealth’s flagship hospital in downtown Miami. Collectively, these facilities are part of a master plan to bring world-class academic medicine closer to home, with nationally recognized expertise, AI-enabled technology and healing-focused environments.

“Our vision at SoLé Mia is three-fold: to expand access, improve outcomes and deliver a clinical experience unlike anything patients have seen before,” said Dipen J. Parekh, M.D., chief executive officer of UHealth and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Miami. “This medical center is not simply a building. It is the North Star for how we are transforming care across our health system. The future of health care is no longer on the horizon. It is here, now.”

Within SoLé Mia’s walls, patients will find nationally ranked specialty care that defines UHealth’s reputation:

• Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and South Florida’s only NCI-designated cancer center

• Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, ranked #1 in the nation for 24 years

• Desai Sethi Urology Institute, delivering cutting-edge urologic care

In addition, a groundbreaking collaboration with the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) – the nation’s #1 orthopedics hospital – brings together two powerhouses in musculoskeletal care. Additional specialties include neurology and neurological surgery, cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology, otolaryngology and gynecology.

The depth of expertise is matched by a culture of excellence. UHealth recently earned Magnet with Distinction™ status, the gold standard for nursing worldwide, making it the only health system in Florida to earn Magnet with Distinction recognition.

“When it comes to patient-centered design, no one does it like the University of Miami Health System. SoLé Mia proves it,” said Joe Echevarria, president of the University of Miami. “This facility is a destination for state-of-the-art care and a bold step forward in extending academic medicine and innovation across the region.”

Technology also plays a vital role. Every UHealth SoLé Mia physician is AI-enabled on day one. From guided scheduling and self-check-in to other AI-enabled clinical tools such as ambient dictation and advanced coding support, physicians are empowered to spend more time with patients while ensuring accuracy and efficiency in care delivery.

Incorporating patient input into the design, SoLé Mia blends hospitality with health care. Natural light, curated artwork and restorative surroundings create a healing environment unlike any other. Located within the vibrant SoLé Mia community, the center provides convenient access for local residents while serving patients across the region.

For patients, the opening is already making an impact. Elizabeth Kaestner Viera, one of the first to be seen at SoLé Mia, used to travel 40 minutes to see her UHealth doctor. She said, “I only go to UHealth now. Having this facility five minutes from home means the care I rely on is finally right at my doorstep.”