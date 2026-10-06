Urologic Oncologist Says Men Get Back on Track with More Treatment Options

Sanoj Punnen, M.D., a urologic oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Vice Chair of Research at Desai Sethi Urology Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System. For more information about prostate cancer treatment and services, click here or visit the UHEALTH COLLECTIVE.

MEET CHRIS SHEA

A cyclist in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge for the past 15 years—Chris Shea never thought he would be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“You’ve got to prepare mentally, and you’ve got to prepare physically. You have to weigh all your different options,” Chris says.

Chris met with Sanoj Punnen, M.D., a urologic oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Vice Chair of Research at Desai Sethi Urology Institute, part of the University of Miami Health System, who says men have more options today when it comes to treatment.

“The key thing is prostate cancer is common. One in seven guys get it,” Dr. Punnen says. “We kind of give them all the options and then we help guide them based on their values and desires and goals for cure and treatment to what we think would be the best for them. And so that’s what happened with Chris.”

When it comes to prostate cancer, early detection is key. Because Chris got into treatment quickly at Sylvester, he was able to get back on his bike and ride in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

Chris had a radical prostatectomy via robotic surgery. Months later he was back training!

“Chris would never be able to do the kind of things that I think he did if it wasn’t for the advances in technology that allowed us to do that type of surgery through the robot,” says Dr. Punnen.

Desai Sethi Urology Institute is world-renowned for prostate cancer care and treatment.

“A lot of the stuff that we have in terms of clinical trials that are available for patients that are on surveillance, for patients that are getting surgery, we do that well because we have a strong integration between the urology side, the medical oncology side, the radiation oncology side, and our cancer center,” says Dr. Punnen.

Chris’ most emotional part of his recent ride? Getting to personally thank Stephen Nimer, M.D., Director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Thank you, Dr. Nimer, for everything you’ve done for me throughout this process,” says Chris.

He is also grateful to Dr. Punnen and his team for saving his life so he can keep cycling to help save others. “Thank you for what you do. Thank you for everybody at DCC, everybody at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. It’s unbelievable. My experience was top-notch,” Chris says.