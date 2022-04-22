MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is carrying a long weekend of of fun festivities for animals.

The celebration is called Party of the Planet.

At the zoo, staff have designed a course for elephants to find healthy treats consisting of fruits and grains.

For the obstacle course portion, the Kendall Bean Automotive Group donated tires for the event.

A variety of animals at the zoo will be getting special treats for the Party of the Planet weekend

