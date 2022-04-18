(WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department has issued a missing person flyer today for a 28-year-old woman.

Sierra Clark was reported missing yesterday around the Brickell area.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gonzalez or any on-duty detective of the City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111

