Windy Wednesday? At least along the coast.

Wind speeds are on the rise, following a calm Christmas. The most significant winds will be around the coast and Keys where the gusty weather will lead to hazardous marine conditions. Rip currents are a high risk along all Atlantic beaches. As for boating, a Small Craft Advisory has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, at least.

We’ll also see some activity on the radar (although dry now) as a weak front falls apart and moisture builds over the region.

Notice that there’s an extensive area of clouds (in our future weather) from south Florida through the northwest Bahamas and beyond. Only limited amounts of sun will be breaking through the clouds as the week continues. It’s a familiar pattern for us, and this onshore flow (winds from the ocean) will keep temperatures above average.

Rain chances will bump-up slightly but showers aren’t likely to be significant. The reason? They’ll be rather small pockets arriving from the ocean and the strong breeze will send them on their way, quickly heading west.

At this point, rain prospects appear low as we approach New Year’s Eve and Day. It’s worth noting that no cold fronts are slated to come our way for the remainder of the year! Temperatures will actually be “nice and mild” at night and “pleasantly warm”during the day. Daytime highs will tend to hover around the lower 80’s.