MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer came to the rescue of a dolphin trapped in a fishing net.

Video released by the department on Wednesday showed MDPD Marine Patrol Officer Nelson Silva rescuing the dolphin calf near the Shorecrest area last month.

“I got you, buddy”🐬

Officer Nelson Silva, of our Marine Patrol Unit, received a call of a dolphin in distress in the Shorecrest area. Officer Silva located a juvenile dolphin that was trapped in a fishing net. Watch the video to see how Officer Silva helped free the dolphin. pic.twitter.com/qI0J2p3zJI — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) January 12, 2022

“Come on, little guy. Come here,” said Silva in the video, as he slowly lured the juvenile dolphin towards the boat to help it. “It’s OK. It’s OK. I got you.”

Silva was able to get some of the netting off of the dolphin before trying again to get the calf closer to help it.

The officer then cut the netting off with a pocket knife and even cut himself in the process.

Silva could be heard cheering at the end of the video once the dolphin was released completely from the net.

Officials urge residents and visitors to properly throw away fishing lines, as it can be deadly to wildlife.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.