USS Paul Ignatius to be commissioned at Port Everglades

PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The USS Paul Ignatius, the Navy’s newest warship, will be commissioned at Port Everglades Saturday.

The future warship has a core crew of 310, with Commander Robby Trotter at the helm.

“We’re about to introduce a brand new warship into the fleet to be a part of serving our country, defending the flag and freedom and so forth, so it’s a very huge thing and a huge honor as well,” Trotter said. “Any decision that has to be made throughout the ship — anything from firing a weapon to taking care of the crew members and their social well-being — I’m in charge of all that.”

The 510 foot, 9,200 ton destroyer was named after Paul Ignatius, a World War II Navy Lieutenant who later served as U.S. Secretary of the Navy under President Lyndon B. Johnson from 1967 to 1969.

It’s the sixth warship to be commissioned at Port Everglades.

“I’ve been attached to this command for two years, and I’ve seen it come from the bottom up. I’ve seen sailors come. I’ve seen sailors go with the anticipation of what it’s going to be like towards the end, when it’s time for us to commission, and now we’re seeing it, and now it’s come together.”

Trotter also noted some advantages the USS Paul Ignatius has over other warships.

“We also have some new additions to my ship that others don’t have that enhances our capability across the board,” said Trotter, “so when we do get out to sea and get a chance to defend freedom, if you will, we’ll have more capabilities than some of my other counterparts of a ship of this size.”

