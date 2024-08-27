WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSVN) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Senator Jim Jordan, that senior officials from the Biden administration repeatedly pressured him to censor certain COVID-19 content on Facebook.

The admission comes more than a year after Meta provided the Judiciary Committee with thousands of documents as part of its investigation into online safety issues for children.

Zuckerberg’s letter detailed the ongoing frustration from the Biden administration when Facebook did not fully comply with their requests for censorship.

Download Previous Next

This admission follows Zuckerberg’s testimony last year alongside leaders from other tech giants, including X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, TikTok, and Discord, before the Judiciary Committee.

In the letter, Zuckerberg also addressed the controversy surrounding the spread of stories about Hunter Biden. He disclosed that the FBI had warned Meta about a potential Russian disinformation operation targeting the Biden family in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

As a result, Zuckerberg demoted a New York Post story alleging corruption involving Biden’s family until fact-checkers could review it. He acknowledged in hindsight that demoting the story was a mistake and noted that Meta has since changed its policies to prevent similar actions in the future.

The Biden administration has not yet commented on Zuckerberg’s latest statements.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.