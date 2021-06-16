MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (WSVN) — Whoops.

The Lou Fusz Athletic Mueller 06 youth soccer team in Missouri was celebrating their state cup championship win when they accidentally broke their their trophy.

Video shows the team gathering and celebrating on stage, and as a player lifts the trophy up, the top of it shatters upon hitting the ceiling.

Luckily, no harm was done. The team is going to get a new trophy and the players each took home pieces of the old one.

