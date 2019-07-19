Young men offer extra Boston Red Sox ticket to homeless man

BOSTON (WSVN) – A homeless man asking for change received an unexpected gift that landed him at Fenway Park on Tuesday.

A group of young men from Malden couldn’t find anyone to take their extra Boston Red Sox ticket to the game but then they came across a homeless man named John.

“We had another friend who was supposed to join us at the game….Pedro here decided to be a good Samaritan. He came up with the idea,” Sean Wetzonis said.

Pedro Lugo says that he went up to the man and told him he didn’t have any money but offered him the ticket.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll go. I’ll go.’ He dropped everything,” Lugo recalled.

They said John was shy at first but began enjoying the game with them.

“By the time the seventh inning came around, he was singing ‘Sweet Caroline’ with the rest of us,” Wetzonis said.

The young men hope others are inspired by their decision to reach out.

Wetzonis says, “Hopefully positivity spreads. Hopefully it’s contagious.”

