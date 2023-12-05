DENVER, Colo. (WSVN) — In the spirit of the season, a young girl in Denver made a “paw-sitive” impact on shelter animals’ lives, inspired by the memory of her beloved best friend, a border collie mix named Bella.

Meet Milly Kukuczka, the 9-year-old girl behind a pet drive initiative aimed at providing toys, treats, and beds for dogs residing in shelters.

“I thought it was sad that pets didn’t have owners, especially around the holidays,” she said.

Milly’s journey began when her family asked her for her Christmas list. Instead of traditional requests, she surprised her parents by presenting a flier outlining her plan for a pet drive donation.

“We asked her for her Christmas list, and she went into her art room and came out with a flier and wanted to do a pet drive donation,” said Milly’s mother, Ashley.

Determined to ensure that shelter animals experience the joy of the season, Milly has committed to personally delivering the collected goods.

Her efforts aim to bring holiday cheer to these pets on time for Christmas.

