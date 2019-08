Young couple dies in collision leaving their wedding ceremony

(CNN) — Minutes after their wedding ceremony, a young Texas couple was killed in a car collision as they were leaving the courthouse, CNN affiliate KFDM reported.

Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were killed in the town of Orange, more than 20 miles east of Beaumont, Texas.

They pulled out of the parking lot and were merging onto Highway 87 when their car collided with a pickup truck that was towing a trailer loaded with a tractor, the Orange Police Department said in a statement.

The newlyweds were leaving an Orange County Justice of the Peace precinct after their marriage ceremony, Lt. Gary Keaton, a spokesman for the department said. Behind them were the groom’s mother and sister, who witnessed the deadly collision.

“I watched my baby die,” Harley Morgan’s mother, Kennia, told KFDM. “I’m still wearing my son’s blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car.”

“That’s an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won’t forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I’m on earth.”

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Kennia Morgan told the station that the high school sweethearts were excited to start their lives together. Though they had their ceremony at the courthouse, they were planning a Christmas wedding on December 20 for their family and friends.

The Justice of the Peace that married the two just minutes earlier went to the scene of their death, KFDM reported.

The detective division of the Orange Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the statement.

Orange County is in the Beaumont-Port Arthur region of southeastern Texas.

