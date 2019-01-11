You can now get slippers that look like your pet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — A Kentucky-based company is taking the idea of relaxing in fuzzy slippers with your four-legged best friend to a whole new level.

Cuddle Clones is offering fuzzy slippers that you can have customized to look just like your cat or dog.

The company said they recognize the “unbreakable bond pet moms and dads have with their fur-children” and they can capture that connection with the handmade replicas.

The slippers go for $199 and take about eight weeks to arrive, but you can get faster shipping for an additional fee.

The company also offers plush replicas of your pet, golf club headcovers, stockings, purses and more.

The company will also offer a full refund if the product doesn’t look exactly like your pet.

