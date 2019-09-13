You can now buy a candle that smells like fresh-baked Cuban bread

(WSVN) - If you love the smell of fresh-baked Cuban bread, now all you have to do is light a candle to smell it.

Isabel Alvarez, the owner of Albisa Candles, has created a one-of-a-kind scented candle inspired by the aroma of a fresh-baked loaf of Cuban bread.

“Cuban bread was a staple in my home growing up. I loved the doughy insides. If you found a tunneled loaf of bread around you knew Isabel had been there,” Alvarez wrote in a post on her company’s Instagram page.

According to the Miami Herald, Alvarez, who is based in Los Angeles, has been getting requests for the candle from Miami and all across the country ever since her sister posted a photo of the creation online.

“The reaction we’ve had from the Cuban community all over the country has been overwhelming,” Alvarez told the paper.

The candle is one of three from Alvarez’s Cuban Collection. The other scents include the Havana Nights and the Tinguaro varieties.

According to her website, the Havana Nights candle has a “sophisticated scent of exotic amber vetiver and notes of wood and musk fused herbs. A touch of smokey tobacco, sweet leather and cedarwood.”

The Tinguaro has “notes of Jasmine, Rose and woody musky notes. [infused] with cedar wood essential oil.”

Unfortunately, the scents are all out of stock for right now. However, they will be back in stock on Sept. 14.

