You can get paid to drink beer this summer

(WSVN) - If you love drinking beer, then this may be the perfect job for you.

Natural Light is looking to hire someone who is “Natty-Qualified” for a paid summer internship.

WE NEED AN INTERN! Think you have what it takes? Apply today at https://t.co/rSMdA2RvsA for a chance to become the 2019 Natty Light summer intern. #NattyIntern pic.twitter.com/7fbSVQXMZB — Natural Light (@naturallight) May 8, 2019

The company said they are looking for someone “who lives the values of the Natural Light brand.”

Some of the responsibilities of the intern include attending various events as an ambassador for the brand, creating viral content and drinking beer.

The internship lasts from June 10 through Aug. 2.

To qualify for the position, you must be at least 21 years old.

The application closes on May 19. For more information, click here.

