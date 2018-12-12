You can get paid over $100K to be a UK family’s photographer

(WSVN) - Are you a photographer struggling to make ends meet? Well this may be the perfect job for you.

According to Perfocal, a United Kingdom family to looking to hire a professional photographer to follow them around the world and take photos of them as they visit different places.

The family is looking for someone with at least five years of professional lifestyle photography experience, and the couple is willing to pay £80,000, or over $100,000, and they will also cover food, traveling and accommodation expenses.

They also offer 30 days vacation and full sick pay.

The lucky candidate will need to be comfortable leaving at short notice, potentially being gone for up to three months at a time.

The family said the photographer will accompany them to events such as the Formula One Grand Prix in Monaco, trips to the Maldives, the Rio de Janeiro Carnival and skiing in the French Alps.

The position is set to last for a year, but it may be extended.

