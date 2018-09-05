You can get paid $120,000 to take a year-long vacation

(WSVN) - Do you want to take a vacation, but you can’t afford to take the time off? One company wants to pay you — to go on a year-long vacation!

Vidanta, a collection of resorts in Mexico, launched their “World’s Best Job” campaign to hire a brand ambassador.

The lucky winner will be paid $120,000 to spend a year enjoying the various resorts in Mexico and talk about it on social media.

Vidanta has hotels in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco and Puerto Vallarta.

Some of the more labor-intensive parts of the job include trying out luxury spa treatments, trying out different types of tequilas, learning to salsa dance and swimming with whale sharks. Sounds rough… but someone has to do it.

For more information on this dream job and how to apply, click here.

