Yosemite National Park’s ‘firefall’ natural phenomenon returns to deliver breathtaking sight

(WSVN) - Hundreds of people took to social media to post about the “firefall” at Yosemite National Park in California.

The natural phenomenon happens when the sunset reflects on the cascading water, giving it the illusion of lava pouring down the cliff.

The picturesque sight can only be experience in a limited time frame which occurs in February and lasts for a couple of days.

A post shared by photographer Vaché Geyoghlian on Instagram left users amazed at the view.

“Breathtaking capture,” one comment read.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.