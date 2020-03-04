Yeshiva University: Son of NY man who recently traveled to Miami tests positive for coronavirus

(WSVN) - The son of a New York man who tested positive for the coronavirus has also contracted the virus, according to the school he attends, Yeshiva University.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle tested positive although he had no known travel history to countries where the outbreak of the new coronavirus has been sustained, but had recently traveled to Miami.

The following day his son reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

A statement from the university was released at 8 a.m. on Wednesday reading in part, “We have unfortunately received news that our student has tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family as well as to all those affected.”

The son of Westchester attorney has tested positive for #Coronavirus per @YUNews The university has closed for the day. This makes it New York’s 3rd case @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gDHuDGrMz4 — Lorena Estrada (@EstradaLorena) March 4, 2020

This would bring the total number of patients in New York with the coronavirus to three.

