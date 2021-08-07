(WSVN) - Yelp is adding a new feature that will allow businesses to list whether they require proof of vaccination from customers and whether all workers are vaccinated.

Yelp users will be able to filter their search for businesses to see if COVID-19 vaccination is required or if the workers at the business are fully vaccinated.

The company said it will monitor the business pages using the attributes for any backlash of the policies they choose to implement.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.