Yelp, GoFundMe team up to allow donations while waiving advertising fees for small businesses

(WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has threatened many small restaurants and businesses, but Yelp and GoFundMe have a simple way to help them stay above waters.

According to Search Engine Journal, the companies have teamed up so that businesses can get donations through their Yelp pages.

The fundraisers will automatically appear on the user’s page, and they just have to click the newly added donate button.

Both companies will match up to a million dollars in donations.

The money will be allotted in the form of waived advertising fees, free advertising on the site and free use of products and service.

