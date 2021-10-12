TETON COUNTY, Wyo. (WSVN) — Officials in a Wyoming county are scheduled to make an announcement concerning Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s autopsy.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is scheduled to host a press conference to go over his findings, beginning at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Federal authorities said Petito’s body was found on Sept. 19 by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds in Grand Teton.

Meanwhile, the manhunt continues for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who was last seen more than a month ago. He is the only person of interest in Petito’s death investigation.

