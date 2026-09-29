BAL HARBOUR, FLA. (WSVN) - A World War II veteran was honored for his service Tuesday in Bal Harbour, more than eight decades after he parachuted into history.

At 100 years old, Elias Sussman may be slower than he used to be, but he remembers his time as a paratrooper in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII and can recount it with conviction.

“After landing, I and several soldiers entered a POW camp whose German guards had fled freed American soldiers being held there; we then entered a slave labor camp and freed starving Jewish survivors,” said Sussman.

As a Jewish man, he knew that entering enemy lines and risking capture by the Nazis could be a deadly consequence, but despite that risk, he jumped and fought in the battle.

For his bravery during one of the deadliest battles for U.S. soldiers, the Consul General of Belgium in Atlanta, Katherine Raeymaekers, honored Sussman on behalf of King Phillip, knighting him into the Order of Leopold.

“This medal is a testament to your battalion and the division it was part of. It is an expression of our nation’s gratitude,” said Raeymaekers. “At an age when most young people dream of a future, of a future of liberty and freedom that lies ahead of them, he, together with his fellow comrades of the 464th Parachute Field Artillery Battalion of the 17th Airborne Division, they were asked to defend that same freedom they looked for.”

Sussman has been honored several times, but he said the importance isn’t the honor itself; it’s the history lesson it provides for the next generation.

“I sometimes meet young people that are surprised to learn that Jews fought against the Nazis. We should all be proud of that record of service, and be grateful that the United States helped defeat Nazism,” said Sussman.

After a shared lifetime of courage and perseverance, the 100-year-old veteran, now almost 101, ended his story the same way he began it all those years ago with humility, heart and a little humor to make it through.

“I want to thank you all for coming and having the patience to stay awake while I spoke. Thank you,” said Sussman.

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