A historic discovery was found at the bottom of a California lake.

The U.S. Forest Service said severely low water levels revealed the rusted-out Higgins boat from World War II.

The vessel was marked “31-17” which confirmed it was assigned to the USS Monrovia, the headquarters of General Patton during the invasion of Sicily, back in 1943.

It remains unclear how the boat went from the Mediterranean to Northern California.

Officials plan on restoring and displaying it at a Nebraska Museum.

