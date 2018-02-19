Would-be burglar has terrible aim, hits partner in head with brick

SHANGHAI, China (WSVN) — Two would-be burglars didn’t really think their heist plans through, as surveillance video proved.

Police in Shanghai released security camera footage, which was shows the suspects attempting to break a window with bricks.

But one of the suspects didn’t aim well: instead of shattering the glass, the suspect missed and threw the brick right into his partner’s head, knocking him out cold.

Their plans foiled, the video then shows the suspect dragging his partner away from the scene of their attempted crime.

A post on a Chinese social media page with the video said, “If all thieves operated on this level, the police wouldn’t have to work overtime.”

