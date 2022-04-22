(WSVN) - Worldwide celebrations are taking place in honor of Earth Day.

More than a billion people and more than 90 countries recognize Earth Day.

The eco-friendly holiday started back in 1970 over growing concerns of air pollution.

There are many ways to participate like planting a tree and helping your community.

Broward County libraries will be hosting a beach cleanup and storywalk at Bernice P. Oster Branch, located at 1301 South Ocean Drive in Hollywood, from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

The City of Hollywood will also host an Earth and Arbor Day helping sea turtles at Arts Park at Young Circle from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m..

There’s a Wellness and Gardening event in Opa-Locka from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The City of Dania Beach will be hosting a beach cleanup at 300 North Beach Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

