Santa Rosa, CA. (WSVN) — A dog named Petunia won the title of World’s Ugliest Dog of 2025 in a contest held at the Sonoma County Fair in Santa Rosa, California.

Organizers said the point of the contest was to show how beautiful unique looking dogs can be and encourage people to adopt four-legged friends from shelters instead of buying them.

The stage was full of odd and distinctive-looking canines, with the contest showcasing the love the owners have for their pets.

