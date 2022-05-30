(WSVN) - Happy birthday to the world’s oldest man.

A celebration was thrown in a village in Venezuela for Juan Vicente Perez Mora who turned 113 years old on Friday.

Mora was treated with cake and a parade in his honor.

He has 11 children, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Mora’s secret to his long life is to work hard, rest on vacations and go to bed early.

