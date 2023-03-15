If you know any nurses, firefighters, or police officers, or if you happen to cross paths with any essential workers, it might be a good time to show appreciation.

Wednesday marks World Essential Workers Day and it expresses gratitude to all essential workers whose contributions often go unrecognized.

It started in 2021 when nine-year-old Ja’Nay Ratcliff from central Texas, founded it after she saw people risking their health to help others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She convinced a local mayor to help her highlight workers in critical roles.

To honor an essential worker simply thank them, but if you’re feeling generous you can also offer to pay for their coffee or meal.

