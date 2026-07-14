(WSVN) - Argentina and England are set to meet on the World Cup stage, renewing one of international soccer’s most heated rivalries.

For fans who have followed the storyline, Wednesday’s match in Atlanta will be shaped by decades of cultural, political and sporting history.

The two countries’ first meeting came in 1966 during the quarterfinals. Then Argentina star player Antonio Rattín was sent off in the first half for verbal dissent, but refused to leave the field. He was later seen twisting an England corner flag and sitting on a red carpet reserved for Queen Elizabeth.

His actions prompted fans to start throwing objects at him.

Despite the chaos, England won the match 1-0, and afterward, England’s manager Alf Ramsey referred to Argentina’s players as “animals,” a remark that left a lasting impression on Argentine supporters.

But the rivalry expanded beyond the pitch. In 1982, Britain and Argentina fought a 74-day war over the Falkland Islands, claiming countless lives and resulting in Argentine forces surrendering and British control of the islands being restored.

Four years later, the 1986 World Cup approached, and the countries once again faced off in the quarterfinals.

But this match carried enormous political and historical significance in the wake of the Falklands War.

While Argentina legend Diego Maradona led his team to a 2-1 victory over the Brits, his “Hand of God” goal became one of the most controversial moments in soccer history. Maradona leaped and punched the ball into the net with his hand, scoring the goal. Ultimately, the goal stood.

For many, it wasn’t just a goal; it was viewed as a symbolic revenge for the fallen soldiers in the war.

Years later, the two met again in the Round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup. England star David Beckham was shown a red card, sending him off the pitch. That game ended with a victory for Argentina following a penalty shootout.

But Beckham got his revenge at the 2002 World Cup, helping his country defeat Argentina and knock them out in the group stage.

Now, over two decades later, another chapter is set to be written. Argentina’s Lionel Messi will lead his country into the semifinals, while England will rely on key players Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

The matchup will also feature a race for the tournament’s Golden Boot. Messi enters the match with eight goals, while Bellingham and Kane are tied at six goals.

With history, pride and a place in the World Cup final on the line, England and Argentina are set to add another memorable chapter to their rivalry.

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