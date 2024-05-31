SEATTLE, Wash. (WSVN) — The Woodland Park Zoo in Washington Sate is abuzz with excitement as Akenji, a 22-year-old gorilla, is just weeks away from giving birth and zoo officials explain why this baby is not only special, but important for the entire gorilla troop of seven.

Akenji has been pregnant before but has never given birth due to complications. This makes the current pregnancy, monitored through advanced ultrasound technology, particularly important.

“We’ve been able to track fetal development, make sure that everything is still OK and everything’s wonderful,” said Rachel Vass, who has been working with the gorillas for 11 years.

This will be the fourth baby born at the zoo since Vass started.

Ultrasound technology has improved significantly in recent years, providing zookeepers with much clearer images.

“You can see the pulsing of the beating heart and the little fists stretching,” expressed Vass. “You can just see the fetus shifting around and moving, which is very cool.”

Better ultrasounds allow for better monitoring of Akenji’s health and the development of her baby.

“They are pregnant for nine months just like we are,” added Vass. “Their babies, lucky them, they’re about 4 to 4.5 pounds.”

The baby is due at the end of June and the zoo staff is in full preparation mode.

“Her stomach has really expanded. You can really see she’s ‘showing’ now,” Vass said, indicating that baby watch is in full force.

Akenji is not only being closely monitored but also receiving support from her troop.

“There’s not much better for a gorilla troop than to have a new baby born,” explained Vass. “It really brings the group together. The bond really solidifies. Everybody loves a baby.”

The new addition is expected to be a joyous event for the entire troop. If everything goes smoothly, Akenji will give birth in her enclosure, surrounded by her troop, ensuring she is in a familiar and supportive environment.

Zoo officials emphasized the importance of this birth, not only for the joy it will bring but also for the health and well-being of Akenji.

“They know what to do. They’re really respectful of a baby,” said Vass.

