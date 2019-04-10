Women could face death penalty for getting abortion under Texas bill

Texas lawmakers discussed a bill that, if passed, could lead to women facing the death penalty if they receive an abortion.

According to Fox 4, the bill, HB 896, would criminalize abortion and classify it as a homicide. Women who have abortions could then be sentenced to the death penalty.

The measure would also be enforced “regardless of any contrary federal law, executive order, or court decision,” directly contradicting Roe v. Wade.

According to the Washington Post, State Rep. Tony Tinderholt, the bill sponsor, said the measure is necessary to make women “more personally responsible.”

He said his intention is to guarantee “equal protection” for life inside and “outside the womb.”

Fox 4 reports that a hearing for the bill in the Texas House Judiciary Committee wrapped up at 3 a.m. Tuesday, after state legislators heard testimony on the bill.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Rep. Jeff Leach, the committee chairman, said he would grant a hearing on any proposal sought by a member.

However, he said he won’t let the committee advance such proposals toward the full House.

To read the full bill text, click here.

