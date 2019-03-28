Woman with two wombs gives birth twice in 1 month

A Bangladeshi woman gave birth to three children in the span of a month after doctors discovered she had two uteruses.

According to the BBC, 20-year-old Arifa Sultana gave birth to a baby in late February. But just 26 days later, she was rushed to the hospital again after suffering stomach pains.

While at the hospital, doctors discovered that Sultana was pregnant with twins in a second uterus and had to conduct a c-section.

The twins were found to be healthy and were discharged with no complications.

“We were very shocked and surprised. I have never observed something like this before,” said Dr. Sheila Poddar.

Poddar said the twins also came as a shock to Sultana and her husband.

“She had no idea that she had two other babies,” Poddar said.

Poddar said Sultana and her husband are struggling financially and did not have an ultrasound ahead of her first delivery.

According the BBC, Dr. Christopher Ng of the GynaeMD Clinic said having two uteruses, or uterus didelphys, is a rare condition.

“If you go for a scan beforehand it would be very obvious to see two sets of uteruses, but obviously, they are from a more rural area [and might not have access to ultrasound scanning],” Ng said.

Sultana told the BBC that she is happy with her children despite her financial concerns. The children’s father said he will try his best to make sure the family is taken care of.

