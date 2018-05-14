Woman who murdered husband may have killed 9 others, served lover’s remains at BBQ

(WSVN) - A woman who admitted to poisoning her husband may have killed others, and may have served the remains of her dismembered lover at a neighbor’s barbecue.

According to a news release, 34-year-old Kelly M. Cochran is the subject of a documentary, titled “Dead North,” airing on Investigation Discovery on May 28 and May 29.

Cochran was convicted and sentenced to 65 years in prison after she admitted to giving her husband, Jason Cochran, a lethal dose of heroin, Fox News reports. However, Cochran was already serving another life sentence for the murder and dismemberment of her lover, Chris Regan.

According to court documents, Cochran and her husband killed and dismembered Regan after she had an affair with him. Chochran admitted that she and her husband had a pact to “kill off” anyone involved in their extramarital affairs.

Cochran later said she murdered her husband as revenge for Regan’s killing.

During the documentary’s research, filmmakers said they discovered that her brother told police he believed his sister was a serial killer. Cochran’s family told investigators she may have killed as many as nine people and buried their bodies throughout the Midwest.

The network also said that while Cochran explained that most of Regan’s remains had been dismembered, her neighbors believe she may have served some of his remains at a barbecue.

