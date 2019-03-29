Woman who lost home in fire wins $150,000 lottery

WEST HELENA, Ark. (WSVN) — A woman who recently lost her home in a fire now has a bit of money to help rebuild her life.

The Arkansas Lottery said LeAndra Clay won a Powerball prize of $150,000, just a month after she lost her home in a fire.

Clay said she initially discovered that she was a winner Monday evening. However, she couldn’t even double check her ticket due to the fact that she didn’t have any electricity in the shed she was staying in.

Clay said after she found out the ticket was a winner, she said her initial thought was, “He’s an on-time God.”

“I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed,” she told the Arkansas Lottery. “I knew that God would bless me soon.”

She purchased the ticket for the March 23 drawing. She won four of the five numbers, along with the Powerball number. But because she paid an extra dollar for the Power Play, her $50,000 prize was multiplied by three.

Clay said she plans on using her winnings to pay her tithes and to buy a house and car.

