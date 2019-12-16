Woman who gave up on having kids after 2 miscarriages learned she was pregnant days before giving birth

MEMPHIS (WSVN) — A Tennessee woman who struggled to have children welcomed a surprise baby boy into the world.

Lauren Chalk told Fox 13 she and her husband had given up on having children after she suffered two miscarriages.

“Me and my husband just figured it wasn’t in the cards for us to have children,” she said.

However, just before Thanksgiving, Chalk learned she was 38 weeks pregnant. Chalk welcomed her son, Wyatt, nine days later on Dec. 2.

“I don’t think I could love anybody more than what I love Wyatt. He’s the best gift that anybody could give me; best Christmas gift since Jesus,” she said.

According to Fox 13, Chalk was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome as was a teen. The condition caused her to have irregular menstrual cycles, which is why she had no idea she was expecting.

Chalk also said her clothes didn’t fit her any differently, so she had no idea.

