Woman uses remote-controlled car to share beer with neighbor

HOWARDS GROVE, Wis. (WSVN) — A Wisconsin woman managed to share a beer with her neighbor while practicing social distancing.

Melissa Reinke shared a video showing her modern solution to a modern problem: a remote-controlled car.

The car is seen carrying a beer across the street to her neighbor.

“Cheers!” Reinke is heard saying in the clip.

In light of social distancing guidelines, some people have resorted to different methods to spend time together while keeping safe.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.