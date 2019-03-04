Woman turns in boyfriend after finding child porn on his cellphone

CHICAGO (WSVN) — A woman who believed her boyfriend was cheating on her instead found something much more disturbing.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, the woman initially believed her boyfriend, 42-year-old Christopher Negrete, was being unfaithful to her. Negrete had just moved in with the woman and her children in October.

After going through his phone, she discovered Negrete was using an app called Whisper where, officials said, she found conversations between Negrete and others. In the conversations, Negrete allegedly referred to himself as a “pedo” and bragged about having sex with multiple girls between the ages of 14 and 17.

Prosecutors also said the woman discovered that Negrete had requested and received at least five pictures of child pornography. Some images featured children under the age of 5, prosecutors said.

The woman then turned the photos over to police, who later arrested Negrete and charged him with possession of child pornography.

Negrete is currently being held on a bond of $10,000.

