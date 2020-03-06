Woman turning 100 fulfills birthday wish of getting ‘arrested’

ROXBORO, N.C. (WSVN) — A woman turning 100 decided to spend her birthday on the other side of the law.

According to WRAL, Ruth Bryant celebrated her birthday with her loved ones.

In her century of living, she has never been arrested and wanted it off her bucket list, so the local sheriff’s department made it happen.

Deputies showed up at her assisted living center and placed her in cuffs.

Bryant even played along and resisted arrest by playfully kicking at them.

Bryant posed for a mugshot, spent a few minutes in jail and also got an orange jumpsuit so she could reflect on her time behind bars.

