Woman takes in father and newborn who were denied flight

When Rubin Swift and his 4-day-old daughter weren't allowed to board a Frontier flight, Joy Ringhofer allowed them to stay at their home.

PHOENIX (CNN) — A Cleveland man and his 4-day-old daughter weren’t allowed to board a Frontier flight, stranding the two in Phoenix without a place to stay for several days.

Rubin Swift had just gained custody of his baby daughter Ru-Andria, and flew down from Ohio to pick her up.

Swift said he spoke with Frontier about what he needed to do to get the baby on the plane, which included a birth certificate and a note from the hospital saying she is clear to fly. Swift had all the documentation that shows Banner University Medical Center cleared the infant to travel.

However, when the new father went to the airport with his daughter, airline crews wouldn’t let the pair on board, citing a policy where a child has to be at least 7 days old to fly.

“I asked for my money. They said it would take seven days to get your money back,” Swift said.

Swift said he didn’t have any money to stay somewhere or rent a car to drive back to Ohio. He was in a tough spot. But it turns out that Swift had a guardian angel. While his daughter was in the NICU at Banner, he met a volunteer who helped out there, Joy Ringhofer. She helped take care of the baby while at the hospital.

“I was rocking her when her father came in and we sort of made a connection right away,” Ringhofer said.

Swift, while out of options and stuck at the airport, called his new friend for help. He was surprised by her response.

“I didn’t expect her to say, ‘I’m coming to get you and take you home.’ So, I’m thinking, ‘She is going to drive me back to Cleveland’ but she actually brought me to her house and feeding me and making sure my baby is alright,” Swift said.

Swift is so thankful for the gesture, he is even calling Ringhofer the grandmother of his daughter.

Frontier Airlines told Arizona’s Family, “To comply with Frontier policy regarding the age of traveling infants these passengers were rebooked on a Frontier flight department on March 20. We also waived any change fees associated with this change so the passenger can travel in accordance with our policy.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.