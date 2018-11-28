Woman sues Georgia county after being jailed for 3 months after cotton candy mistaken for meth

MACON, Ga. (WSVN) — A woman is suing a Georgia county after she was jailed for three months over a faulty drug test that determined that her cotton candy was crystal meth.

According to WMAZ, Dasha Fincher filed a lawsuit in federal court against Monroe County, the two deputies who arrested her and the company that manufactured the drug test.

Fincher said the incident happened on New Year’s Eve in 2016, when she was stopped by two deputies over her dark window tints.

She said when the two deputies, Cody Maples and Allen Henderson, noticed her large bag of blue cotton candy, the didn’t believe her when she claimed it was the sugary treat.

Deputies used a roadside test that said there was meth in the bag.

Fincher was arrested and charged with meth trafficking and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

A judge set her bond at $1 million. However, Fincher remained in jail for three months because she was unable to pay the bond.

It wasn’t until March 2017 that lab results came back, showing that there were no drugs in the bag. The charges were dropped a week later.

However, Fincher is now seeking damages, saying the sheriff’s office was reckless and negligent, and violated her civil rights.

The lawsuit also said the drug test, the Nark II, has a history of false positive test results and the blue food coloring in the cotton candy may have cause a false positive.

The lawsuit also alleges Maples and Henderson were not trained in identifying street drugs or using the test.

An attorney for the county could not be reached for comment, WMAZ reports.

