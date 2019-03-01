Woman sues Chick-fil-A after hot coffee spills on her lap

ATHENS, Ga. (WSVN) – A Georgia woman has filed a lawsuit against Chick-fil-A after she claimed they handed her a hot cup of coffee with a defective or unsecured lid, causing her to spill it on herself.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the lawsuit says Leigh Mehalick bought two large coffees while in the drive-thru. Mehalick received the first coffee with no issues. However, when the employee handed her the second coffee, she said the hot beverage spilled into her lap.

Mehalick said she suffered severe and permanent burns as a result of the spill, resulting in $21,000 in medical expenses. She is also requesting an unspecified amount for past and future medical expenses and attorney fees.

Chick-fil-A told the newspaper in a statement that they are aware of the complaint, and they have conducted a full investigation.

“The safety of our guests is of the utmost priority at Chick-fil-A Commerce,” the store owner told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

