Woman stabs HR representative with pen after resigning from job

(WSVN) - A Michigan woman was arrested after, police say, she stabbed a human resources employee with a pen as she resigned from her job.

According to WXYZ, 28-year-old Sakyra Ellis, an employee at Custom Home Health Care in Troy, was meeting with human resources to turn in her equipment.

A police report said Ellis was told she needed to pay $500 after turning in a broken computer tablet, per company policy. That’s when Ellis became enraged, put the victim in a choke hold and stabbed her in the left arm with a pen.

Ellis fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima before police arrived. However, she was located shortly after during a traffic stop on Interstate 75.

She has since been charged with assault and battery.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.