Woman sparks outrage after photos of giraffe hunt go viral

(WSVN) - A woman has sparked outrage after photos of a giraffe she killed during a hunt in South Africa went viral.

According to Fox News, the photos were posted by Kentucky native Tess Thompson Talley in 2017. However, they recently made the rounds on social media after they were shared by Twitter user @africlandpost.

The photos show Talley posing with the fallen giraffe.

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share pic.twitter.com/hSK93DOOaz — AfricaDigest (@africlandpost) June 16, 2018

According to USA Today, Talley’s now-deleted Facebook post read, “Prayers for my once in a lifetime dream hunt came true today! Spotted this rare black giraffe bull and stalked him for quite awhile. I knew it was the one. He was over 18 years old, 4,000 lbs and was blessed to be able to get 2,000 lbs of meat from him.”

Twitter responses to the post ranged from support to disgust.

Tess Thompson Talley from Nippa, Kentucky is a disgusting, vile, amoral, heartless, selfish murderer. With joy in her black heart and a beaming smile she lies next to the dead carcass of… https://t.co/gG9CWX4oXl — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 27, 2018

Talley defended her hunt in an email to Fox News.

Talley said the giraffe she killed was 18, and too old to breed. She also said the giraffe had killed three other giraffes that were able to breed, causing the herd’s numbers to decrease. By killing the older giraffe, Talley said younger giraffes can now breed and increase the population.

“This is called conservation through game management,” she said.

Trophy hunting is a legal in a number of African countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

