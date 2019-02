DES MOINES, Iowa (WSVN) — The polar vortex’s effect in Iowa had a woman’s hair standing on end, literally.

Iowa resident Taylor Scallon shared a video to Twitter, showing her hair literally freezing in the cold air, Wednesday.

“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” she wrote along with the video.

It turns out, yes it was. The lows for her area that day hit -20 degrees.

“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB — Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019

